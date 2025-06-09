Climate funding must deliver results

[Photo: File]

More than $ 1.5 billion in new Australian support must translate into real improvements for communities, with the Climate Change Ministry stressing that the funding should go to projects that directly protect people from climate impacts.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael while making the Ministry’s submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Dr Michael says the public wants to know how the funding will change their lives.

He says Fiji’s focus must now be on delivering practical climate resilience projects rather than allowing the support to remain at the planning stage.

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“The four components that directly bear on our portfolio are national building infrastructure, digital transition, circular mobility and skills, and the Ocean of Peace Centre. We can assure the committee that this is not a plan waiting to start. The Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific Mission met with us again this week on the Nadi Flood Elevation Project. We will report progress through the Vuvale bookmark and ensure alignment with Fiji’s nationally determined contribution, national adaptation and national development plan.”

Dr Michael says the 10-year partnership gives Fiji greater certainty to plan major projects that cannot be completed within a single financial year.

He says predictable, multi-year funding will allow the Ministry to plan adaptation projects across budget cycles and move away from a short-term, project-by-project approach.

The Ministry also says implementation must follow Fiji’s environmental laws, including environmental impact assessments, biosecurity, waste management and pollution controls.