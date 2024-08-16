2024-2025 HSBC Sevens Series: key dates revealed

[Source: World Rugby / Facebook]

Rugby fans can start marking their calendars as the dates for the first five events of the 2024-2025 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series have been unveiled.

The series will begin in Dubai from November 30 to December 1, 2024.

The next stop is Cape Town, where teams will compete on December 7-8, 2024.

After the holiday break, the series resumes in Perth from January 24-26, 2025.

The excitement continues in Vancouver, with matches scheduled for February 21-23, 2025. Vancouver is a fan favorite, known for its dynamic games and strong support.

The fifth event will take place in Hong Kong from March 28-30, 2025. As one of the most iconic stops on the circuit, the Hong Kong Sevens is expected to draw massive crowds and deliver unforgettable rugby moments.

These five events will set the stage for another exciting season in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, as teams compete for glory in some of the most renowned rugby locations around the world.