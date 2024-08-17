New Raluve U18 champion to be crowned

A new champion will be crowned in the Under 18 division of the Raluve Championship this year.

This comes after Natabua High School defeated defending champion Dawasamu Secondary School 27-22 in the semifinal this afternoon.

Natabua High School, who were well-structured in their attacks and defense, took an early lead as they scored their first try thanks to a well-executed pass.

Dawasamu Secondary, who have been very impressive throughout the competition, did not rush but instead did what they are usually known for.

They pushed forward, scoring their first try through a scrum, bringing the score to 5-7 at the break.

The Sugar City side did not waste any time as they started the second half with a bang, scoring their second try.

Dawasamu responded minutes later; however, Natabua further extended their lead by scoring two quick tries, exciting all the western spectators present at the venue.

The defending champion once again showed their class by scoring a third try, but Natabua came firing back, slicing through Dawasamu’s defense to score their fourth try.

Natabua will face Adi Cakobau School in the Raluve U18 final next Saturday.

You can watch all the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals on the FBC Sports channel.