Marist U17 zips QVS in semifinal thriller

The Marist Brothers High School Under-17 team has secured a spot in the Deans Competition final after taming Queen Victoria School 17-15 in their semifinal clash.

Marist took control from the start, scoring two quick tries for a 12-5 halftime lead.

They extended their advantage in the second half with a third try before a determined QVS outfit dotted their second.

QVS pushed hard for a comeback and was rewarded with a try in the last minute. However, their conversion was unsuccessful.

The final will take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports Channel.