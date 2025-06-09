Return & Earn expands collection network

[Photo: Nausori Town Council Facebook]

Residents in the Nakasi now have a new location to recycle eligible beverage containers and earn cash, following the opening of a Return & Earn Fiji collection centre at Nakasi Market.

The new facility, launched in partnership with the Nausori Town Council, officially opened yesterday and will operate seven days a week from 9am to 1pm.

The centre allows members of the public to return eligible plastic beverage bottles and aluminium cans and receive five cents for every container returned.

Nausori Town Council, Acting Chief Executive, Rajesh Kumar, says Nakasi was selected because it is home to around 65 percent of the council’s ratepayers and has become a major service hub for the municipality.

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He says the new centre is the second phase of the council’s recycling expansion across the greater Nausori area and provides residents with a convenient way to recycle, reduce waste and earn extra income.

Return & Earn Fiji representative Dwain Qalovaki says the Nakasi facility is the 14th Return & Earn Centre to open nationwide.

He says more than 7.5 million plastic bottles and aluminium cans were collected across Fiji during the first half of this year, highlighting growing public participation in the recycling programme.

Qalovaki also acknowledged the Nausori Town Council’s $15,000 investment in waste management infrastructure, saying it reflects the Council’s commitment to improving recycling services and supporting Fiji’s circular economy.

Return & Earn Fiji says it will continue expanding its beverage container collection network through partnerships with municipal councils, communities and industry stakeholders across the country.