Four West teams in U-18 quarterfinals

[Source:YLens Fiji/Facebook]

For the first time in Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union history, four Western Zone teams will feature in the Vodafone Deans Under 18 national quarterfinals.

The top four from the West have all made the cut following their respective elimination wins.

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute, Cuvu College, Ratu Navula College and Ra High School have secured their spots in the top eight.

Cuvu College thrashed Saint Johns College 55-7, Ratu Navula College beat hosts Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa College 27–13, while Ra High School thumped Navatu Secondary School 42-8.

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Ba Provincial drew 29-all with Queen Victoria School but secured the win as they scored the first try.

In other U18 elimination games, defending champions Ratu Kadavulevu School walloped Ratu Sukuna Memorial School 43-14 at Saint Vincent College ground in Natovi.

Nasinu Secondary School escaped a gutsy Holy Cross College team from Taveuni with a 21-20 win.

Another Southern Zone giant, Suva Grammar School, showed class, pace, and precision to overcome Ratu Luke Secondary School 50-6 i at the Suva Grammar School ground.

Lelean Memorial School continued its unbeaten run after a 26-7 win over Marist Brothers High School.

The national quarterfinals will be held next Saturday.