Cheap housing must not risk lives

The Ministry of Housing says affordable housing should not come at the cost of people’s health and safety.

This was highlighted by the Ministry while making submissions to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill 2026.,

Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma says the Ministry supports the updated definition of a common lodging house but wants it linked to the Fair Rents Act and the Housing Act.

“The Ministry supports the updated definition of common lodging house, particularly its recognition of affordable accommodation. However, we also respectfully recommend that this definition be cross-referenced with the Fair Rents Act and the Housing Act. Our concern is that the term affordable accommodation should not unintentionally permit substandard or overcrowded living conditions. “

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Lesuma says aligning the legislation will provide clearer guidance and ensure everyone understands their responsibilities.

“A clear legislative link with the relevant housing laws would promote consistent standards and assist enforcement agencies, property owners and residents to understand their respective obligations.”

National WASH Coordinator Toga Vosataki says the expanded definition is aimed at strengthening oversight of accommodation that has become vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

“We do agree to what the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Housing has alluded to, that meaning cheap might also mean that it has, you know, some effects on the way that health and sanitation is being upheld in this type of accommodation. So, this is something that the bill proposes to enforce.”

He says poor sanitation and overcrowding in places such as labourers’ quarters can increase the spread of infectious diseases, and the proposed amendments will give authorities the legal backing needed to ensure these facilities meet acceptable public health standards.