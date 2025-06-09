Landslide death toll rises in China's Gansu Province

[Source: Reuters]

Flash floods in Gansu Province in China’s northwest last week killed 25 people and injured 23 more, the official Xinhua news agency reported, ​raising earlier death tolls.

Initial reports said 10 people ​had died after torrential rain hit Weiyuan County ⁠in Gansu’s Dingxi City on July 26.

The national ​commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief has requested ​investigations and assessments from the Gansu provincial authorities, Xinhua reported.

Gansu authorities warned of further landslides, including in Dingxi, as rain continues ​in the annual flood season.

Article continues after advertisement

Beijing and Inner Mongolia ​also posted weather alerts on Sunday as China’s weather observatory ‌warned ⁠of heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms across a swathe of the country from the southwest to the northeast.

Heavy and sometimes torrential rainfall is also continuing ​across large areas ​of Sichuan, ⁠where state broadcaster CCTV reported 64,609 people have been evacuated, with more than ​881,000 residents relocated since the start of ​the ⁠annual flood season.

The Observatory also warned on Sunday that Super Typhoon Dolphin, currently heading towards East Asia from ⁠the ​western Pacific, will start to ​affect China’s southeast coastal regions from Wednesday.