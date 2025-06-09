New skin clinic opens

Fiji’s beauty and wellness industry has leaped forward with the launch of advanced dermal therapies at the newly opened Australian Verve Lounge in Suva.

Founder and Director Feriel Ali, who returned to Fiji after decades abroad, says the clinic is the first in the country to offer treatments such as vegan exosomes and PDRN salmon DNA therapy.

“27 years ago I moved to Australia and then I moved back to Fiji to open a skin clinic. So skin clinic is very different from beauty parlours and spas. We work on the dermal layers of the skin.”

These innovations, Ali explained, focus on skin longevity and work on the deeper dermal layers, setting Verve Lounge apart from traditional spas and beauty parlours.

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The clinic, staffed by seven trained specialists, has invested heavily in staff development to ensure treatments meet international standards.

“So as you can see there’s a lot happening today, and this is the launch of a few new treatments that Fiji will see in the next five years. Or because we are an Australian-based clinic, we can bring it a bit earlier in the country.”

Based at Tappoo City in Suva, the clinic’s vision is to bring “the best of the best” to Fiji, combining science-backed skin health with a holistic experience.

The launch also featured new wellness products, including a collagen drink, with back-to-back bookings already lined up from Fijians eager to experience the latest in skin enhancement.