Parents urged to spot childhood cancer early

Childhood cancer continues to affect families across Fiji, with around 50 children diagnosed with the disease every year.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says while cases remain low compared to other illnesses, every child diagnosed faces a life-changing battle.

He says early detection is critical, as timely treatment can improve outcomes for children with cancer.

Nearly 60 children are currently receiving support from WOW Kids Fiji, which is urging greater awareness among parents and caregivers.

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“Parents and caregivers should never ignore persistent symptoms such as prolonged fever, unusual bruising, unexplained weight loss. Persistent bone pain, lungs or swelling, severe headache, or unusual tiredness.These symptoms do not always mean cancer, but they should always be properly assessed.”

Ravunawa says, despite cancer cases sucessful rate being low for developing countries, cancer can be treated if detected at an early stage.

WOW Kids Fiji Board Member Anabelle Ali says families need to recognise early warning signs and seek medical advice without delay.

The organisation is educating parents and caregivers to identify the early signs of childhood cancer and seek medical treatment without delay.

Ravunawa says the Ministry of Health is strengthening cancer services, with the Government committing $41 million towards Fiji’s first radiotherapy and cancer treatment centre.