The unsung hero for Nakauvadra athletes

Peni Nacayakalou

Though he’s only the caretaker at Nakauvadra High School, Peni Nayacakalou has been a key figure in the school’s athletics team as during their preparation for the Coca-Cola Games Championship

Nayacakalou is one of the many supporters who came down from the highlands of Ra to support their Nakauvadra athletes.

FBC Sports spoke to several members of Team Nakauvadra about the support they’ve been receiving, and many praised Nayacakalou for his involvement with the team.

Over the past few weeks, Nayacakalou would often attend the athlete’s training sessions and would always help the team in whatever way he could.

From getting the athlete’s equipment ready to filling their water bottles, Nacayakalou has always been a vital part of the team’s preparation.

“I just try to help the team whenever I can. Even though I’m just the caretaker, I always turn up to their training and help the coaches and teachers.”

He would also stay with the team until they finished their training sessions late in the afternoon and would also show up to their early morning sessions, speaking words of encouragement to the athletes throughout their preparation period.

