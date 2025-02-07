Schmidt to stand down after the 2025 Rugby Championship

[ Source: AP ]

Joe Schmidt has agreed to continue as head coach of the Wallabies until after the 2025 Rugby Championship to allow Rugby Australia time to find a replacement.

Schmidt replaced Eddie Jones as head coach after Australia’s dismal performance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He was contracted until the end of the three-test series against the British and Irish Lions in July and August with potential to extend the role through the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which Australia is hosting.

Article continues after advertisement

But Rugby Australia issued a statement Thursday saying the 59-year-old Schmidt would coach the Wallabies in the annual series against World Cup champion South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina before standing down in early October.