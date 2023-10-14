Tuisue and Ikanivere start, Radradra back

Albert Tuisue and Tevita Ikanivere gets their first start of the Rugby World Cup for the Fiji Water Flying after being named by coach Simon Raiwalui this morning to take on the England in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Tuisue replaces the injured lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Ikanivere is in for Sam Matavesi.

Also returning to the starting 15 are Semi Radradra, Lekima Tagitagivalu and Ilaisa Droasese.

Our props Eroni Mawi and Luke Tagi gets their fifth start together at this World Cup along with Isoa Nasilasila, Viliame Mata and Waisea Nayacalevu.

Vilimoni Botitu has been entrusted with the number 10 jersey again.

Levani Botia, Frank Lomani, Josua Tuisova and Vinaya Habosi are the other starting players.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui says they’ve had a good week.

“The boys have trained well this week, had a good session this morning, so they have prepared well. We are looking forward to the match. It’s been a while since we’ve been in a quarter-final so we want to make the most of it.”

Raiwalui believes England is still a great side despite some recent criticisms.

“There was a lot in the press and the general public about the way they were playing before the actual World Cup but they play a brand of rugby to win the game, so tactically very good, with a powerful and creative set-piece so we’re expecting those challenges to come at us this weekend.”

Vilive Miramira is expected to make his World Cup debut as he’s one of the eight players on the bench.

Meli Derenalagi and Sireli Maqala who started last week will come off the bench as well.

Also on the reserves are Matavesi, Mesake Doge,Peni Ravai, Simione Kuruvoli and Iosefo Masi.

Teti Tela and Selesitino Ravutaumada are not part of the 23 this week.

The Flying Fijians take on England at 3am on Monday.