Team eager to show best rugby

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians haven’t been fluid in their attack at the Rugby World Cup in France according to head coach Simon Raiwalui.

Raiwalui believes they are still looking to free themselves up.

He says obviously they weren’t pleased with the loss last weekend and against Georgia they were stagnant in attack.

The national coach says they’ve worked at freeing themselves up and enjoying the occasion.

Raiwalui adds getting this far in the competition is massive for Fiji.

“It’s massive for our country. We came to this tournament to succeed; we got through the first part and we want to continue. We are a nation of 900,000 people that lives and breathes rugby, and I don’t know how many Fijians worldwide. We had massive support from the French, from the people who come to the ground. We understand the responsibility.”

England flyhalf Owen Farrell says they’ve moved on from the loss to Fiji at Twickenham.

Farrell also says they’ve learnt their lessons from the loss.

Fiji faces England at 3am on Monday in Marseille.