Serevi backs national team for historic RWC semifinal

[Source: Waisale Serevi/ Facebook]

World Rugby Sevens legend Waisale Serevi says the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are on the brink of rewriting history at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Serevi believes the national team possesses the boundless potential to become the very first team from Fiji to grace the Rugby World Cup semifinals.

In a social media post, Serevi expresses pride in what the team has accomplished so far and asserts that there is no better time than the present to reach the coveted semifinal stages.

Serevi reminds the players to play as if it’s the very last game of their lives, leaving nothing to chance, and to send England packing.

He emphasizes that discipline and patience are the keys to victory in the imminent clash.

With unwavering resolve, he presently calls upon his fellow Fijians to continue their unyielding support and prayers for the team, knowing that this collective spirit has the power to elevate the Flying Fijians to greater heights.

The Flying Fijians will play England at 3am on Monday morning.