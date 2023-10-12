More From The FBC
RWC 2023
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 12/10/23
FBC News
News Team
[email protected]
October 12, 2023 8:42 am
[Source: Fiji Rugby]
Judgement day for Bainimarama and Qiliho
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 12/10/23
RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 11/10/23
Matavesi in England after dad's passing
Fijians touch down in Nadi from Israel
More than 60 teachers resign monthly: Kuruleca
Housing Authority under Reserve Bank supervision
Taskforce to explore investor obligations in medicinal cannabis
PM and UNDP’s Wignaraja unite for the Pacific region progress
Fiji commitment to gender equality: Nadakuitavuki
Reddy appointed as new FSC Chair
Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians
As Gaza war rages, Israeli forces kill 27 Palestinians in West Bank
Israel bombs south Lebanon after Hezbollah rocket fire
Ratuniyarawa for Mayanavanua
Male names 23-member squad for WXV3 tournament
Excitement Builds as Skipper Cup Final Approaches
Suva through, as others wait
France flanker Jelonch continues rapid recovery from surgery
Ireland top for turnovers, Argentina have worst scrum
Suva on track for title defence
Drama as Labasa keeps hopes alive
Nasinu FC forfeits match points over ineligibility violation
Israel death toll rises to 1,200, IDF says
Western neighbors share points
Fiji runs, England kicks
Flying Fijians receive incentive for RWC quarterfinal qualification
Fijians successfully repatriated from Israel
Suva Rugby Gears Up for Skipper Cup Grand Final with High Hopes
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 11/10/23
Nadroga, Tavua through to last four
Utah sues TikTok, claiming app has harmful impact on children
Fiji Pine undergoing restructure
Govt pledges to resolve discontentment over NJV’s project
England happy to avoid injuries on difficult Dharamsala outfield
Fire capacity is a concern: Sowane
Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
Sugar city covered with smoke again from dump
Sivoki sizzler leads Navua to win
Calls for multifaceted approach to education funding
Biden condemns 'sheer evil' of Hamas attacks
Anything can happen in playoff: Bai
Optimism abounds as teams eye positive outcomes
Ministry to address rising issue of informal settlements
Suva to tighten defense ahead of final
Significant advancement in the health care sector
Pine landowners encouraged to redeem shares
Children’s mental health remains a priority
Ferrell’s weekend DJ set is giving ‘Old School’ vibes
Ministry conducts inaugural urban search and rescue training
Kiwi doctor returns to Fijian roots
Paltrow jokes about using her Oscar statue as a doorstop
Hurricane Lidia barrels inland after slamming Mexico coast
Four suspects in custody for series of thefts and robberies
Tuvatu gold mine to increase production by 2024
‘The Crown’ final season gets release date
Prasad meets IMF Director
Japan supports pacific digitalization for stronger borders
USAID and Fiji to collaborate to enhance health communication
Idaho abortion ban again partly halted amid appeal
Bruce Willis’ wife celebrates the debut of ‘Moonlighting’ on Hulu
Ali remains hopeful for Navua's Court IDC journey despite defeat
Springboks delay naming team as they ponder bench options
Flying Fijians receive over $50,000 in donations
Pressure on Gaza border alarms Egypt as strikes close crossing
Israel pulverises Gaza after Hamas attack as it collects its dead
It will be a great game: Raiwalui
Fijians in Israel are returning home
RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 11/10/23
Medicinal cannabis will be scientifically cultivated: Ali
High stakes at Courts IDC
Raynal in charge of Fiji and England
High staff turnover in the Housing Ministry
Preparation on going for Team Fiji
Forum ministers commit to advancing fisheries subsidies
Navua aims to upset the balance with Ravudi
Naisogovau Day celebrates unity and progress
NDMO to conduct the National Simulation Exercise
Sergeants reminded of their roles
Plenty of respect but no fear for All Blacks in Ireland clash
New footpath to benefit over 500 people
Argentina call up Lucas Paulos as injury replacement for Matera
Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase
Blues tame Babasiga Lions
Suva beats Navua by two
Leba Leads Fiji Kulas to 2-1 win over New Caledonia
Bigger challenge ahead: Raiwalui
Elderly remembered during Fiji Day celebration
Holmes proud to don Bulikula jersey once again
North neglected for quite a long time says Vocea
SME’s benefit from market day at Fiji Day celebration
France-based Arundell can play in Six Nations, but not Willis: RFU
Flamengo hire ex-Brazil coach Tite
Alarming financial anomaly in the housing ministry
Cancer Society receives $10k boost
Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup
Late drama in IDC encounter
Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel strikes civilians
Sukabula dedicates match-winning goal to Ba captain's late father
Levuka rekindles memories in vibrant re-enactment event
Fiji set eyes on England
Fiji Day celebrations embrace sense of freedom says Ali
Bulikulas encouraged to set goals
Nike, after criticism, releases Mary Earps goalkeeper jersey
Sukubula special gives Ba win
LA 2028 Olympics proposes adding flag football, cricket, other sports
Seven World Cup stadiums to be used for Asian Cup in Qatar
Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case
President highlights unity and inclusivity in nation's rebuilding
Qatar in talks with Hamas, Israel to swap hostages for prisoners
PM emphasizes about rebuilding Fiji
Mayanavanua ruled out of quarter-final
Skipper apologizes for vulgarity
IDC battle starts at Laucala
Labasa Town exhibits spirit of nationalism
Fiji Bulikula Unites for Pacific Test Showdown
Prasad signs agreement for cyclone insurance
Puna to do talking in the ring
Matera suffers serious hamstring injury
Ramada Suites get top performer award
Springboks won't be fixated on Dupont in World Cup quarter-final
France's Dupont cleared to fully train ahead of South Africa clash
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 09/10/23
Alarming spike in road fatalities involving full-license holders
Humble Botia admits mistake
High Court grants interim stay on Grace Road Directors
FFA ready for Courts IDC kickoff
Plans to conduct Health Summit
Youth voter turnout falls below expectations
Tavua banks on big names
A call for youth to celebrate Fiji Day with vigor
Police call on community leaders to intensify anti-drug measures
Raiwalui stresses the need for fundamental improvements
Ministers prioritize regional strategy for labour mobility
Government reviews application for mining at Mount Kasi
Spike in cyberbullying cases in schools
LTA aims to enhance license progression
Preparations underway for Fiji Day celebration
Tailevu Naitasiri happy to keep it low
Portugal make history as Fiji makes last eight
Israel retaliates after Hamas attacks, deaths pass 1,100
Posting of medical offices in remote areas a concern
Calls for civic pride and environmental responsibility
Fijians in Israel are safe, Prime Minister Rabuka reassures
Fiji Airways reviews the Tel Aviv return charter
Bulikula ready for Samoa
Lions ready to roar at Laucala
Fiji inches closer to the quarterfinals with a pivotal clash against Portugal
Stallions bank on regulars for a good gallop
Mental health advocate highlights impact of stress
Over $1 million in unearned income for Housing Ministry
Live tsunami drill, don’t panic
Flying Fijians gear up for high-stake clash against Portugal
Tonga leave with heads held high
Pumas take heart from solving Japan riddle to reach last eight
Youth from Nadroga graduated as advocates for responsible fishing
BSP supports remote boarding school
Martinelli fires Arsenal to late win, Liverpool held at Brighton
Kohli, Rahul guide nervy India to win over Australia
PM acknowledges ACS alumni’s contribution
Fiji Women to play New Caledonia in Friendly
Israel's security forces face questions after Hamas attack
Call for more Fijians to participate
Flying Fijians understand expectations
Medical team gears up for life-saving mission in Fiji
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 09/10/23
Fiji Pearls to be tested before Pacific Games
Rapid HIV testing initiative set to expand nationwide
India captain Rohit wary of Australia's World Cup records
Concerns over new maternity ward
QVS celebrates 70 years of excellence
World reacts to Hamas attack on Israel
IDF tells civilians in Gaza to leave their houses
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift understand the power of concert films
Clean Carries Key for Flying Fijians tomorrow
Fiji Day gift
Messy start for Nadi: Politini
Blaze engulfs Nadi backroad timber yard
Chand continues to collect trophies in Body Building competitions
Fijians safe amidst tensions in Israel
Flight to Tel Aviv faces uncertainty
Savusavu out for sweeter finish
Two injured in Lautoka accident involving EFL power post collision
We haven't played our best rugby yet: Farrell
Ten Hag praises Man United resilience
Bruno Mars Tel Aviv concert canceled
Airlines cancel flights to Israel amid attacks
Israel vows 'mighty vengeance' after deadliest day for 50 years
Three in custody for alleged involvement in M-PAiSA scam
Jamie Foxx mourns longtime friend and costar Keith Jefferson
Gunmen in homes, captives abducted leave Israelis in shock
Suva to work handling errors
Only the best selected for Fiji Bulikula says Rabele
Fiji is one of the happiest teams: Jackson
Ireland outclass Scotland to reach last eight
National reps arrive tonight
Bullying on rise in schools
Markram mayhem in Delhi as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka
Tuisawau leads discussions with Viria landowners
Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says