National team can proceed further: Doviverata

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Former Flying Fijians captain, Ro Alifereti Doviverata, is optimistic about the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ potential to advance further in the Rugby World Cup.

Doviverata believes that the team possesses the talent necessary to make a strong impression on the global rugby stage.

He says they’ve shown their abilities before and have the potential to grab the spotlight once again.

“I think it’s a huge achievement for the current team and they are the third team from Fiji to qualify for the quarter-final and I know they’ve got a talent and they are a team that can push it further in the tournament.”

He hopes that the squad will address their weaknesses from the past two games and put on a competitive performance against England in the upcoming quarter-finals.

Doviverata also sends his best wishes to the team, assuring them of his prayers.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are scheduled to face England in the quarter-finals at 3am on Monday.