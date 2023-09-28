Italy name team to play New Zealand

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley adds Dino Lamb (pictured), Stephen Varney and Luca Morisi to his starting XV as he names his match-day 23 for the Pool A game against New Zealand.

Dino Lamb replaces Niccolo Cannone in the second-row in the only change to the forward pack. He has scored a try in two of his three career starts.

Stephen Varney replaces Alessandro Garbisi at scrum-half to partner Paolo Garbisi in the halves for the sixth time this year.

Luca Morisi comes into the midfield after playing 47 minutes against Namibia. This will be his first test against the All Blacks since 2018, after playing 25 minutes off the bench against them in Rome.

Tommaso Allan returns to full-back after starting at fly-half last week, while Paolo Garbisi moves from the centres to fly-half. Allan has not missed a shot at goal at RWC 2023, kicking all 13 attempts, and requires five more points to surpass Diego Dominguez as Italy’s all-time leading Rugby World Cup point-scorer.

No player in the match-day team has ever scored a try against the All Blacks. The last Azzurri player to cross New Zealand’s try-line was Tommaso Boni in 2016.

Paolo Garbisi leads the team at RWC 2023 for carries (31) and has made the joint-most defenders beaten (7) and try assists (2).