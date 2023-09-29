Both teams are settled now: Raiwalui

The last time our Fiji Water Flying Fijians played Georgia was in 2021 when the match ended in a 15-all draw in Spain.

It was a tough period for sports in the world because of the pandemic which affected the two teams’ preparations.

National coach Simon Raiwalui says Georgia loves to play with the ball based on their performance last week against Portugal.

Raiwalui adds it’s going to be a physical battle.

“That was a difficult period, obviously with COVID, staff couldn’t travel and we had to bring groups in. I think both teams are more settled now. Both teams have developed and got better. It should be a really good match”.

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvik says there is a lot of respect between both teams, that’s one of the values of rugby.

He also says he knows Raiwalui well and he’s a great person.

Maisashvik adds Fiji is a very professional team with complete rugby players who have a lot of human qualities, and Georgia has a lot of respect for the Flying Fijians.

The Flying Fijians face Georgia at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.