Bonus point win is enough for last eight

The Flying Fijians need a bonus point win against Georgia this weekend to book its place in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup.

Wales has already advanced to the quarter-final from the same pool, leaving Fiji and Australia, both sitting at six points, in a fierce battle for the second qualifying position.

If Fiji manages to secure a bonus point win against Georgia, they will accumulate 11 points with an additional game yet to be played.

In this scenario, the outcome of Australia’s match against Portugal becomes irrelevant.

Since Fiji previously defeated Australia, if both teams reach 11 points, Fiji will advance to the last eight based on their head-to-head performance.

To clinch the top spot in their pool, Fiji will need to not only win both of their remaining games with bonus points but also hope for an upset where Georgia defeats Wales in their match.

The victors from this pool will face their counterparts from Pool D in the quarter-finals, where England, Samoa, Japan, Argentina, and Chile are competing.

Fiji’s crucial match against Georgia is scheduled for 3.45am on Sunday.