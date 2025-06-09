Zimbabwe reach first Rugby World Cup since 1991

[Source: Reuters]

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991 after beating Namibia 30-28 in the Rugby Africa Cup final in Kampala.

It means they will be among 24 teams at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

They will be making their third appearance at the tournament, having also been invited to represent Africa at the inaugural World Cup in 1987.

The Sables went into Saturday’s final as Rugby Africa Cup holders, having defeated Namibia in last year’s semi-finals.

It was 16-16 at half-time, but Godfrey Muzanargwo and Brandon Mudzekenyedzi appeared to have put Zimbabwe firmly in control with tries early in the second period.

Jay-Cee Nel and Adriaan Booysen then crossed the line for a Namibia team coached by former Saracens back row Jacques Burger, making it a two-point game with 10 minutes remaining.

However, Burger’s side could not find the crucial score needed to overturn the deficit, seeing substitute Tiaan Swanepoel fire a penalty from inside his own half wide of the posts in the 79th minute.

The result brings to an end an era of dominance for the Welwitschias, who had reached the past seven Rugby World Cups, with Ivory Coast the only other African nation to come through the continent’s qualifiers in 1995.

While Zimbabwe have now confirmed their place alongside holders South Africa, Namibia do still have a chance of reaching the newly expanded World Cup.

They face the United Arab Emirates, runners-up at the Asia Rugby Men’s Championship, next Saturday in a play-off for the right to take part in the four-team Final Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Dubai in November.

