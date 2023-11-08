Young gun aims to shine in Savusavu 7s

Dominion Brothers forward Beniamino Ratu is leaving no stones unturned in his quest to impress national selectors.

The 20-year-old Bua native will feature for Dominion Brothers in the Savusavu 7s next month and says this is his chance to prove his worth amongst the top local teams

“Last two years I joined the team, but I learned a lot of, and I learned from some of bigger players, big name being through this team like and Filipo Bukayaro.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu acknowledges the mentorship of coach Epeli Matata, for guiding his development as a player.

He says he is putting in the hard yards to try and make a name for himself in the local arena.

Meanwhile, the Savusavu 7s will be held at Ratu Ganilau Park from December 14th-16th.