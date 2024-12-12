Yasawa Rugby unites after break for Drua 10s

[Source: Supplied]

The Yasawa Rugby has assembled two groups of players ready to compete in the Sun Bell Drua 10s tournament starting tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Yasawa Rugby Union President Mosese Susu says they have Combined players from the Yasawa Islands and mainland Lautoka to make up top 20 players for the team.

“It was hard to put the team together because everyone was in a holiday mood and most of them are not at home. And we don’t blame them, it’s Christmas season, and young men have a lot to do.”

Many players who participated in last weekend’s Fiji Bitter Nacula Yasawa 7s at Churchill Park in Lautoka have been retained for the 10s competition and have been training with the rest of the boys since last week.

One of the main challenges they face is transportation, as most competitions are held on the mainland.

However, the Union is committed to a 5-to-6-year strategic plan to improve facilities on the islands, aiming to develop local talent.

Historically, attention has been on mainland players, but the Union recognizes the untapped talent in the outer islands.

“Yasawa is growing, with tourism expanding, and many talented players often stay back for work. Hosting events on the islands will allow them to participate and be noticed by top teams like Drua and the national team.”

The Union’s efforts have caught the attention of Drua CEO Mark Evans, who was impressed by Susu’s initiative.

“We had stars like Bolaca, Nasoko, and Tuimaba in the 7s. Now, we need to continue that trend with Yasawa representation in the Fiji team.”

The Yasawa Union is determined to prove themselves in the upcoming competition, with hopes of advancing grassroots rugby and developing future stars.