Winning start for defending youth champs

Defending youth champions of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Dominion Brothers got off to a solid start this morning.

The team brushed aside RKS OB 26-0 in their opening match.

They were too good for the RKS OB leading 19-0 at halftime.

Looking at other results this morning, Delasui drew 10-10 with Seekadah Babs, Bula Brothers beat Doavuni Babs 14-7, Waitabu and Marist drew 5-all, Hollingworth Ravuka Sharks thrashed Naweni Brothers Red Prawns 24-7, Ralagi edged Navakawau 14-7 and Navala defeat Savuiqali 7-0.

Matches continue at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.