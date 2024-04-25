We will not go down without a fight: Daunimoala

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women are not going to relinquish the Super W title without a fight.

These are the stern words of flanker Nunia Daunimoala as the Drua Women prepare to defend the title they have held for the past two seasons against a dominant New South Wales Waratahs outfit in the final this weekend.

Daunimoala says the players are in good spirits in their Brisbane camp as they look to turn the tables against the Waratahs, which defeated the Drua Women 62-21 in their previous encounter earlier this year.

“Our preparations are quite good, but there are some small things that we need to improve on but we are ready to face the Waratahs on Sunday. We are expecting to win because it is our third time to play in the final and we are confident.”

The Drua Women will take on the Waratahs in the Super W final on Sunday at 4pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

This match will air live on FBC Sports.