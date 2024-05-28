We have to bring back physicality: Byrne

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua know the stakes are high in the must-win clash against the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says the players have hit the ground running since returning from Dunedin over the weekend, after the 39-3 defeat to the Highlanders.

Byrne says it was a disappointing effort to lose in that manner and will regroup this week to try and upstage the seventh-placed Rebels at home and secure a quarterfinal spot.

“I thought we set out about the game. We started the game well, we got into our plays well, we had our clarity right and we just didn’t execute. We were second at the breakdown. It’s disappointing for us because it’s an area we’ve prided ourselves on around the contact and the physicality we bring to a game.”

Byrne adds prop Jone Koroiduadua is the only player under an injury cloud after receiving a heavy knock to the body against the Highlanders last week.

The coach says Koroiduadua will need to be medically cleared by the team doctor in order to make the match-day 23 squad, which will be named at 4pm tomorrow.

The Drua face the Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.