Wallaroos test match boosts Women's rugby in Fiji

Hosting the Wallaroos in Fiji is considered a major step forward in the development of women’s rugby in the country.

Fiji Rugby Board Director for Women’s Rugby, Cathy Wong says that this opportunity reflects the progress made in previous years.

She says it signifies the growth of the women’s team, from a time when a women’s team was barely present, to the current situation where they compete at both local and international levels.

Article continues after advertisement

“The women’s team, first qualified for the Women’s Cup in New Zealand and now we’ve qualified for the second Women’s Cup in England later on this year. when we qualify for the World Cup and want to stay as a core team in the World Cup, we need to play high performance teams as it allows you to better read a game.”

Wong adds that Fiji’s hosting capacity extends beyond the players on the field, as the entire support system are involved in delivering a rugby match.

This includes coaches, managers, medical teams, and strength and conditioning coaches.

She also included the “back of house” support, such as the media, public relations, and commercial teams.

Wong pointed out that the public typically only sees the players during a game, but a significant amount of work goes on behind the scenes to host a major event.

The Vodafone Fijiana XVs will host the Wallaroos in a Test match on May 3rd at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.