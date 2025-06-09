Wallabies star Marika Koroibete announces International retirement

After more than seven years in the game, Wallabies great and Fijian-born winger Marika Koroibete has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 33-year-old made the revelation in Queensland ahead of his club clash for Saitama Wild Knights against the Queensland Reds at Ballymore.

Since making his Wallabies debut in 2017, Koroibete has been one of Australia’s most potent attacking threats, scoring 20 tries in 63 Test appearances.

“I think I’m done with the Wallabies. They’ve got a lot of young outside backs coming up and they’re building for the World Cup as well. It’s exciting to see the Wallabies grow and reach their potential and hopefully get the World Cup home in the next two years.”

He has represented Australia in two Rugby World Cups and has twice been awarded the prestigious John Eales Medal for the Wallabies’ best player of the year.

With Koroibete yet to feature for Australia in 2025, he has accepted that the time has come to step away from international rugby and focus on his club career.

He currently plays in Japan’s Rugby League One Division 1 with Saitama Wild Knights, one of the country’s most successful professional clubs.

His retirement marks the end of an era for the Wallabies, who have benefited from his consistency and flair for nearly a decade.

