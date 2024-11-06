Wales can’t switch off for a minute says Forshaw

The Flying Fijians [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Wales rugby coaching staff is hoping their team lives up to expectations against the Flying Fijians.

Fiji’s unpredictability is something the Welsh are wary of.

Wales defense coach, Mike Forshaw, says they can’t switch off for a minute.

Article continues after advertisement

He also believes they’ll need to minimize Fiji’s offloading game.

“As a defense coach, they are a huge threat not only around the breakdowns so if you take your eyes off the ball, you’ll be scrambling all afternoon.”

Flair is something as well that Wales is preparing to counter with head coach Warren Gatland sharing similar sentiments as he’s aware that Fiji nearly beat them at the World Cup last year.

The Flying Fijians battle Wales at 1:40am on Monday.