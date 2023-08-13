Waiwalu bets on QVS as the team to watch

QVS U18 side.

The Vodafone Super Deans tournament director has rated Queen Victoria School as the favourite in the Under-18 grade.

QVS, Natabua High School, Suva Grammar School, and Marist Brothers High School are the top four teams that will battle in the semi-final this weekend.

The winners will then go head-to-head for the holy grail of secondary school rugby.

Tournament director Navitalai Waiwalu says QVS looks strong but it will come down to the team that wants it the most.

“The team to look out for is QVS. But, not counting out the other teams as they will go back to prepare for the semi-finals next week. To me, it will be a good battle.”

Waiwalu says the semi-finals see some blockbuster fixtures and only the best-structured and well-disciplined team will make the final.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday at the HFC Stadium in Suva.