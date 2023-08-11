Wainiqolo elated for France Test

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is ecstatic about next weekend’s Test match against France.

The Flying Fijians face France and England in its final two Test matches before heading to the World Cup.

Wainiqolo who plays in France for Top14 club Toulon is particularly excited about meeting the Les Bleus.

He says France is also a rugby-crazy nation so this Test should attract a lot of spectators.

The 24-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student recalls watching the Flying Fijians beat France 24-14 in Stade de France in 2018 while preparing for the last World Cup.

Wainiqolo says they’re anticipating an electric atmosphere and an even more electrifying home side.

“I saw on social media they’re expecting us in France. This match is expected to attract a lot of fans and crowds. France right now is crazy about rugby so the fans can’t wait to come and watch this game.”

Wainiqolo adds the same is expected for the England match so these two Tests should be good for them.

Fiji takes on France next Sunday at 7.05 pm.