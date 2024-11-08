Vocevoce embraces Flying Fijian challenge

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians youngster Mesake Vocevoce is embracing the journey from the Under-20 squad to now representing the senior national team.

Vocevoce and fellow young talent Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula were both part of last year’s junior Flying Fijians, and now, as part of the national squad, Vocevoce says the experience has been invaluable.

Reflecting on the game against Scotland, he described it as a challenging but rewarding experience on the international stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a good game, but, you know, we didn’t win. But it was a good experience, especially for me. It’s an international stage. It’s a different environment.”

The Nadi lad also shared the advice he’s received from family and friends back home, which helps him stay grounded and motivated as he competes on this tour.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Wales at 1.40 am on Monday morning at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.