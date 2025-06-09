Vatukoula eyes Skipper Cup survival

Vatukoula Rugby Union is gearing up for a competitive return to the 2025 Skipper Cup, embracing its underdog status with quiet confidence and a clear goal, to stay up and prove they belong.

After earning promotion back into Fiji’s top provincial competition, the union is aware of the tough road ahead, but legal advisor Talei Tuitoga says the team has been working hard behind the scenes.

“I know that all the teams that are coming into Skipper Cup 2025 will all be prepared. Vatukoula, likewise, we have been preparing for Skipper 2025. Let’s just say that we are coming in as the underdogs for this year’s Skipper Cup.”

Vatukoula last featured in the Skipper Cup almost a decade ago and will now look to establish itself again among the country’s elite provincial sides.

Tuitoga confirmed that the union’s primary goal isn’t silverware just yet, but survival, growth, and consistency.

“For Vatukoula, we want to maintain our position in the Skipper Cup,” she added.

Vatukoula will open their 2025 Skipper cup season against Tailevu next weekend.

