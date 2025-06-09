Valetini ready to shine in front of home fans

Rob Valetini.

Wallabies loose forward Rob Valetini says he’s fired up to face the British & Irish Lions this weekend, especially with the second Test set for his hometown of Melbourne.

Valetini expresses a strong eagerness to return to the field after sitting out the last two matches, having participated in the majority of Wallabies Tests in the past two years.

Valetini and lock Will Skelton return from calf injuries and are anticipated to add crucial strength to the Australian pack after being dominated early in Brisbane.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Reuters]

He mentions that the Lions visit every 12 years and he will be almost 40 by then, but for him, it’s all about the pride in wearing the jersey.

Valetini expresses that he feels no pressure to resolve the Wallabies’ physicality concerns.

Valetini states there is no urgency for him to improve the Wallabies’ physicality. He claims, “It’s merely another rugby match.” “I simply wish to perform my duties.”

He is equally thrilled to challenge Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu, a long-time friend from Melbourne. Valetini states, “It’ll be really enjoyable to compete against him, and I aim to get one over him.”

Experienced prop James Slipper states that Valetini’s comeback instils confidence, noting that Bobby motivates those around him through his work ethic.

The Wallabies take on the British & Irish Lions at 10pm this Saturday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.