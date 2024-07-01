Unity key for Kolinisau

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau consistently emphasizes teamwork to the players.

According to Fiji 7s rep Ponipate Loganimasi, Kolinisau has been urging them to enhance their bonding and uphold important values, which he believes will lead to stronger performances at the Olympics in Paris.

He also highlights that alongside their training efforts, the team’s shared belief and prayers are crucial in pursuing their dreams.

“You know our coach has been telling us to be good-if we are good outside than we will perform brilliantly when we play. The players have been following this, we all have been following whatever he says and we believe in it.”

Loganimasi says they have been doing the hard yards and is confident they will do better in the Olympics.

The Fiji Men’s 7s team departed the country this morning.

Fiji is drawn into Group C, along with France, USA, and Uruguay.