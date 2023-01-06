Two-week ban for Tuisue

Albert Tuisue faces a two-week ban [Source: twitter]

Flying Fijians and Gloucester loose forward Albert Tuisue has been banned for two weeks after receiving three yellow cards this season.

The 29-year-old back row got his third yellow card for a dangerous tackle against London Irish on December 31st.

He had previously been sin-binned twice in October, once for dangerous play in a ruck against Exeter, and once for charging against Bath.

He will miss Saturday’s Premiership game against Saracens and the European Champions Cup tie against Leinster.

[Source: BBC Sport]