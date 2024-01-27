Two pre-season hit-outs for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play two pre-season matches in Australia next month ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Nadi-based franchise will face the Brumbies in its first pre-season hit-out next Saturday at Viking Park in Canberra at 7:45pm.

The Drua will then travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels on February 16th at 5:30pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian Drua will open their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.