Two pre-season hit-outs for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play two pre-season matches in Australia next month ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.
The Nadi-based franchise will face the Brumbies in its first pre-season hit-out next Saturday at Viking Park in Canberra at 7:45pm.
The Drua will then travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels on February 16th at 5:30pm.
The Fijian Drua will open their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.
