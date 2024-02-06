Triple Crown Journey’ theme for Marist 7s

Winning the Olympic gold medal for the third time is a priority for the 48th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s organizers.

This year’s Marist 7s theme reflects Fiji’s quest to be on the gold-winning podium for three successive Olympics.

Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram says it’s important that we show as much courage, admiration and confidence to get the team to gel.

‘It’s called the triple crown journey, we are going to defend the crown and hopefully, we’ll get the support of all the business houses to come out in big numbers to support this journey and also the boys’.

A new competition will be introduced at this year and organizers have confirmed there’ll be an Under 18 competition for boys and girls.

Over the years the tournament always has the youth category which is for under 18 to 21.

For the first time in Marist 7s history, a Royal Navy team from England will be taking part.

The 2024 Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva from 21st to 23rd March.