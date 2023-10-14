This moment will never come back: Skipper

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians is not only flying the noble banner blue at the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals but they’re also carrying going out for other nations in the South Pacific.

Skipper Waisea Nayacalevu says they have a lot of support too from Fiji’s neighbouring countries so they are representing the South Pacific.

Nayacalevu also says that they’ve been boosted with the support in France and they can feel it, and the team is grateful for it.

The national captain adds they’ve waited for 16 years to make the quarterfinals so its all in their hands now.

“I know it has been 16 years since we have been in the quarter-finals and I told the boys the chance is in front of us and this moment will never come back so we will grab it with both hands, take responsibility and do the best we can.”

Coach Simon Raiwalui says this is a different match after being questioned about the win at Twickenham.

He says this a World Cup, and it’s a knockout match now so it’s either you win or go home.

Fiji faces England on Monday at 3am in Marseille.