They will be a different pack: Byrne

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 12:53 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Twitter]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne knows the Melbourne Rebels will be coming full steam tonight in round three of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua coach believes they have to be ready for that and they’ll be bracing themselves.

Byrne says tonight’s match will be different from what they experienced in a warmup with the Rebels three weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’ll be a different pack than we played against in the pre-season we are fully aware of that but we need to have the same attitude to the game we had when we meet them upfront, hold onto the ball, get through our game phases and ask questions of their defense”.

Our Fijian Drua faces the Rebels at 8.45 pm tonight at Sunshine Coast Stadium and it will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Also tonight, Moana Pasifika meets the Crusaders at 6:05 pm and Force takes on Reds at 11 pm.

Three games will be played tomorrow starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35 pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05 pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45 pm.

