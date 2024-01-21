The tougher the challenge, the better: Gollings

Head coach Ben Gollings

The McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s provided a solid platform for the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side to gain valuable game time.

Head coach Ben Gollings says they were able to provide much-needed exposure to those on the sidelines.

Gollings expresses excitement about witnessing the games played at Lawaqa Park, and anticipates a positive showing at the Perth 7s.

“This is the way the World Series is, and the tougher the challenge, the better it is. In my opinion, it’s great. We want to be tested against the likes of Samoa, France, and New Zealand, so I think it’s actually good for us.”

Gollings highlights the challenges encountered in the tournament in Sigatoka has been beneficial as it will help them stay focused on the game.

Both the men’s and women’s 7s sides departed the country this morning for the upcoming Perth 7s.

The Perth 7s is scheduled to begin on Friday and continue through Sunday.