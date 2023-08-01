The priority remains the same: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says their priority remains the same as they prepare for a big travel week to Tokyo to face Japan in their next Pacific Test match.

The team returned from Samoa yesterday morning and hit the ground running with training in the afternoon.

Raiwalui says that their training is tailored to counter Japan’s high-tempo style of play.



“We’re working on everything and we’re still in the preparation phase. I’ve been working on our fitness and clarity and we got the same priorities and we still working on that.”

Raiwalui says the team aims to complete all their training sessions before departing for Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians will take on Japan this Saturday in Tokyo, and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.