Tailevu North makes historic national quarterfinals

The Tailevu North College Under 18 side has created history for their school after defeating Lelean Memorial School 13-12 in the playoffs of the Vodafone Deans Trophy Eastern Zone competition this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This means that school qualifies for the national quarterfinals for the first time and will be the third school rep from their zone.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kadavulevu School is currently facing Queen Victoria School in the zone final.

In other competitions, the Southern Zone final will take place tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.