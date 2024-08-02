Tabuavou signs contract with Drua

Inia Tabuavou [Source: La Parisien]

French club Racing 92 centre Inia Tabuavou has signed a two-year contract with the Swire Shipping Fijian side, where he is expected to debut for the side in the 2025 Super Rugby season.

In a statement Tabuavou says he can’t wait to return home and compete in a new tournament after two years in the French Top 14 competition.

The former Natabua student was part of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians during their test matches last month and brings a wealth of experience to the Fijian Drua side.

“It feels good to be home, especially with the Drua family. I’m really looking forward to trying out the new environment especially the culture of the team and also type of rugby they play.”

He will join the Fijian Drua pre-season upon completion of the 2024 Flying Fijians Test calendar.

Tabuavou made 21 appearances for Racing 92, scoring 3 tries. He has made two appearances for Flying Fijians.