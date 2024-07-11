SZSSRU partners with Fijian Drua

Good news for fans and spectators of the Deans Southern Zone final as tickets are now available through the Fijian Drua’s online ticketing system.

This is possible thanks to a partnership between the Fijian Drua and the Southern Zone Secondary School Rugby Union.

Drua’s Ticketing Manager, Biu Tadranu emphasizes that they aim to support secondary school sports by moving to digital ticketing.

As the knockout stages of the competition progress, Tadranu says this new system makes getting tickets easier than the traditional method of buying them at the gates.

They also plan to expand this system to other sports in the future.