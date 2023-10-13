Suva Triumphs Over Nadi in Skipper Cup Final

FMF Suva emerged victorious, dethroning Nadi with a hard-fought 16-3 win in the 2023 Skipper Cup final at the HFC Stadium.

The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams struggling to find their footing in the first half. Suva’s Apolosa Tora saw a yellow card for a moment of indiscipline.

Shortly after Suva’s setback, Nadi managed to secure a three-point lead through Rafaele Tunidau, which they held until halftime.

Suva returned to the field with renewed determination, eventually equalizing with a successful conversion by Terio Tamani, making it 3-3.

The atmosphere shifted as Suva took the lead 6-3 with another successful conversion by Tamani.

In a pivotal moment, Suva’s Vilikesa Nairau scored their first try, followed by a successful conversion by Tamani, extending the lead to 16-3.

Nadi’s hopes for a comeback were dashed, and Suva’s defense remained unyielding. A late attempt by Nadi was thwarted, and two red cards for indiscipline further dimmed their chances.

Suva’s triumph was a testament to their unwavering spirit, as they claimed the 2023 Skipper Cup and etched their name in Fijian rugby history.

The match was a thrilling spectacle, marking a shift in power in Fijian rugby.