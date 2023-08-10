Suva to maintain winning streak this weekend

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

FMF Suva will look to maintain its winning streak in this year’s Skipper Cup, ahead of its Round 5 clash against another undefeated team, Naitasiri this weekend.

Captain John Stewart says despite the team being unbeaten in its last four outings, the capital city side will have to keeping improving its performance as the competition gets tougher.

“This year alone in the competition, I see that all the teams are really good, we all have the same kind of preparations but the main thing is what we do on the field and the points we earn.”

Article continues after advertisement

Stewart adds Suva’s strategy of rotating players each week has been instrumental in their winning ways thus far.

Suva will take on Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday.