Suva ready to keep Skipper Cup title

FMF Suva Captain Mosese Naiova says they are ready to defend the Skipper Cup title against Nadroga on Saturday in the final.

He says as always, they will come out prepared despite having many young players.

The skipper is also hoping for a strong fan base to support them Ratu Cakobau Park this weekend.

“We are well prepared for this week and urging all the Suva supporters to come out to Ratu Cakobau this week and support the players since Suva does not have many supporters it’s usually the players family that supports the team.”

Naiova says their line-outs didn’t work out against Nadi last week.

The Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.