Suva Grammar ready for payback

Suva Grammar School is bracing for a formidable challenge as they approach the upcoming quarter-finals, well aware that their opponent will offer no easy victory in this year’s Under-18 Vodafone Deans.

Despite the tough competition, the school stands ready for a physically demanding encounter.

SGS Head Boy Maleli Waqaivolavola says having gained valuable insights from a recent friendly match against Cuvu, they have elevated their preparations to a higher level knowing the Sigatoka-based school will not back down easily.

“We’re going in as underdogs and we have trained hard for the past two weeks’ break and we’re looking forward to the game this Saturday.”

Waqaivolavola adds the experience has driven them to intensify their efforts and refine their strategies.

“We’ve already played Cuvu and they’ve already beat us so we’ve learnt from that and now we’re ready to pay it back.”

Suva Grammar School will take on Cuvu College at 10.55 am at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

In other Under-18 matches, Natabua High School will take on Lelean Memorial School, Queen Victoria School will face Nasinu Secondary School and Marist Brothers High School will play Ratu Kadavulevu School.

You can catch these matches live on FBC Sports.