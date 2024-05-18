Suva defends ANZ Bosco Trophy

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
The Suva women’s rugby side has retained the ANZ Bosco Trophy after defeating Nasinu 29-7 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
The two sides were locked 7-all at halftime before Suva pulled away in the second spell.
The capital city side has now successfully defended the trophy after beating Namosi 31-15 in the inaugural challenge last week.
Meanwhile, in the second round of the ANZ Cup and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup promotion-relegation series, Kadavi thumped Tailevu 61-10 while Cakaudrove defeated Navosa 38-14.
In the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Cup promotion relegation series round two, Namosi defeated Vatukoula 21-18 while Malolo beat Yasawa 26-18.
